Attacked by daughter’s jilted lover at her house, Jalandhar woman dies

A 45-year-old woman identified as Sharanjeet Kaur, was attacked by one Kamaljeet Singh, 26, at her house in Ladhewali locality of the city, on the intervening night of Saturday. She succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

Sharanjeet was living with her son Harpreet Singh, 25. Her son was sleeping on the first floor of the house at the time of the incident.

Upon receiving information, city police officials including additional deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Mandeep Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (central) Satinder Kumar Chadha and Rama Mandi police began the probe. Harpreet’s statement was recorded and the CCTV footage of the locality was scanned.

As per his statement, around 3 am, his mother entered his room with severe injuries on her neck and fell on the floor. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed.

In the CCTV footage, a man was found roaming in the street at 2.25 am and was seen fleeing from the spot at 2.40 am. The accused was identified from the footage. He had been following the victim’s daughter for the past five years.He had also sent a marriage proposal which was rejected by the daughter and the victim .

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused, Kamaljeet Singh, who is absconding.