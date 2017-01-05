Attempting to loot house, assailant shot dead by neighbour in Patiala

An unidentified robber was gunned down by a Patiala resident to counter some armed miscreants, at Professor Colony on the outskirts Patiala on Wednesday night.

Investigations are on for the identification of the deceased and the body has been sent to the mortuary of local Rajindra Hospital.

The police said the deceased seems to be 28 to 30-year-old migrant, who was wearing a white 'kurta-pyjama' along with skin-coloured sweater. Police have also recovered an iron rod and a screw driver from the spot.

All other assailants escaped from the spot by taking benefit of darkness, leaving the injured person behind.

According to police, owner of the house Gurjant Singh was sleeping inside his house when some masked men barged in. He intercepted the happening and called his neighbour on phone for help. He came with his .12 bore gun and fired in the sky to frighten the miscreants but when they tried to attack him with their country-made pistols, he again fired a shot towards them, which hit the thigh of a robber.

"The assailant collapsed on the spot and as the preliminary investigations suggest, he might have died of a shock," said station house officer (SHO) Jugraj Singh.

A case has been registered under the Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 458 (lurking house trespass or house breaking by night), 148 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/54/59 of Arms Act at Patiala Sadar police station.