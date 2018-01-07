Autos sans police verification of owners to be seized after January 20 

If the auto-rickshaw drivers and owners’ fail to get their police verification done by January 20, then the vehicle will be impounded, said Chandigarh traffic police.

The police verification is a mandatory exercise in the city to ply auto-rickshaws. Not just this, it would be mandatory to paste laminated information behind the driver’s seat displaying the name of the owner of the vehicle, the driver’s name, mobile number and photos of both.

The move aims to establish the identity of the auto driver so that a passenger can note down the number and name of the auto driver. In case this is not done the traffic wing will start impounding the vehicles which are without this information.

“As per the law, if they don’t possess all the documents their autos can be impounded if they don’t comply,” said Shashank Anand, SSP (traffic and security), Chandigarh.

The police verification of auto-rickshaw drivers as well as owners came into spotlight following the gangrape of 21-year-old woman on Novermber 17.

The victim, who hails from Dehradun, had boarded the shared auto in the evening, after attending her first class of stenography in Sector 37, for Mohali. There were two men already sitting in the three-wheeler. She was dumped in Sector 53, by the auto driver and two others.

In the aftermath of the crime, it had come to the fore that around 6,000 auto-rickshaws in the city are plying without registration. Investigations revealed most of the 6,000 autos run on fake addresses and forged documents.

The committee on traffic management had recommended strict enforcement of dress code and badges for the auto rickshaw drivers in the city. There is already a dress code put in place by the state transport authority.

