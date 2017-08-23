Baba Farid Health varsity postpones exams scheduled on August 25

In view of the sensitivity associated with the verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has postponed five exams which were scheduled for August 25.

The varsity also released a notice on its official website (www.bfuhs.ac.in) on Wednesday evening, claiming that exams have been postponed due to administrative reasons.

The university had scheduled theory examinations of B.Pharmacy, bachelor of physiotherapy (BPT), master in physiotherapy (MPT), BSc nursing and post-basic nursing on August 25. The theory exam of B.Pharmacy will now be held on August 31. University will soon release the dates of other four examinations on its website.

Sources in the university said that the decision has been taken to avoid stress and tension to the students appearing in the exam as they will be travelling from other cities to Faridkot.