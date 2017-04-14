Badal skips Baisakhi rally at Talwandi Sabo, Sukhbir resorts to Capt bashing

Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal skipped the Akali Dal’s Baisakhi congregation here on Thursday.

The senior Badal’s absence was acknowledged by the thin assembly of Akali leaders. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and a few of his confidants, including Rajya Sabha member Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Lok Sabha member Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Jeet Mohinder Sidhu, Sikandar Singh Maluka and Swaroop Chand Singla, attended the annual event.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhbir slammed the Captain Amarinder Singh government saying not a single “big drug trader” has been arrested so far even as the CM vowed to eliminate the drug menace within four weeks of his forming the government.

“I dare Amarinder to arrest any Akali leader or worker in a drug case, as he has been accusing us of the drug menace in Punjab for long now,” he added.

He said the Congress was also running away from its poll promise of granting jobs and increasing the old-age and widow pension up to Rs 2,500 “on the pretext of empty coffers of the state”.

Harsimrat said Amarinder was now luring the investors of Mumbai by showing them the development works, such as revamped highways, initiated by the previous Akali-BJP government.