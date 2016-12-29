Badal owned bus fined for violating traffic rules in Sangrur

High drama witnessed as traffic cops stopped an Orbit bus, PP03 X 0125, which belongs to Badal family’s company Orbit Aviation and issued a challan against the bus for violating traffic rules, on Thursday.

The conductor was told to pay Rs 300 for using pressure horn as fine but the driver decided to run away the bus towards Mansa.

The traffic police chased the bus and stopped it at Barnala chowk. Eventually the bus conductor had to pay Rs 300 for violating the traffic rules.

“They tried to become smart and ran away from the check post but we caught them again and issued a challan,” said Pawan Sharma, in-charge, city traffic police.

“Around 10 buses have been issued challans today for using pressure horn including two orbit buses” Sharma added.