Kejriwal storms Badal bastion, gives fillip to Jarnail’s campaign

Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday resorted to an aggressive campaign in Lambi, the assembly constituency of chief minister Parkash Singh Badal that witnesses a triangular contest this time. He addressed public meetings at five villages in the constituency.

Projecting AAP candidate Jarnail Singh as a better ‘panthic’ (religious) leader and statesman than Badal, Kejriwal accused Punjab Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh of helping Badal win by jumping into the fray.

Amarinder is contesting from Patiala as well as Lambi.

“Amarinder has backstabbed the people of Punjab by contesting from Lambi at a juncture when the people wanted to topple the Badal regime. Try to understand this conspiracy,” Kejriwal said in his address at the meetings. “The Sikh Gurus sacrificed their children for the people, but Badal sacrificed the people of Punjab for his children,” he said .

Kejriwal termed minister Bikram Singh Majithia as “an agent of the international drug mafia”, adding that he will be arrested by April 15, within a month of AAP’s forming the next government in the state.

Villagers assembled in good number to listen to Arvind Kejriwal at Sarawan Bodla, Burj Sidhwan, Fullu Khera, Lambi and Killainwali villages . Notwithtanding the SAD-ruled panchayats in these villages, the youth and the landless peasantry were present.

‘Badals suspect in sacrilege incidents’

On desecration of Guru Granth Sahib last year, Kejriwal said if elected to power, AAP government will get the incidents probed thoroughly and will punish the guilty. He said Badals were suspects as no arrest had been made for the sacrilege incidents.

“If CM Badal says his is a ‘panthic’ (religious) party, then why no arrest was made for incidents of sacrilege?” he said.

My shoe worked: Jarnail

Jarnail Singh in his speeches explained why he threw a shoe at the then Union home minister P Chidambaram in 2009. “Four hours after I threw the shoe at the country’s home minister, the Congress withdrew the names of Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler as candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in 2009,” Jarnail said. “My shoe worked,” he said. “Captain is the nominee of the same party, so do not let your votes go a waste,” he told the audience.