Bains’ Facebook account hacked, derogatory comments posted against senior AAP leaders

Ludhiana Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Bains has lodged a police complaint after his Facebook account was hacked and used to post derogatory comments against senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Monday evening.

Before the hacking, Bains had posted a live video in support of AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Soon after, he was surprised to see disparaging remarks against senior AAP leaders — Bhagwant Mann, Aman Arora, Himmat Singh Shergill and others from his ID.

In his complaint on Tuesday, Bains has sought a thorough investigation and said he never posted those remarks. He has raised suspicion that someone from his staff who has the password to his Facebook account could be behind the mischief.

He added that someone from his team of editors who manage his Facebook page – Pardeep Singh Bunty, Avtar Singh, Manish, Moninder Singh and Ranjit – made the remarks against the AAP leaders. “Please provide us technical log details of the detailed comment,” he has requested the police.

“This is somebody’s mischief. Either my account has been hacked or it is the work from someone in my team of editors. I have lodged a police complaint. We will soon find out who is the culprit,” said Bains.