Batala woman marries 10-yr-old daughter off to teen for Rs 20,000

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly married her ten-year-old daughter off to a teenage boy in the city for Rs 20,000.

Talking to HT, seventy-year-old Satnam Kaur, a resident of Murgi Mohalla, said she came to know on Wednesday that her daughter Sukho, a resident of Gandhi Camp locality, had married her daughter off to a teenage boy for Rs 20,000 four days ago.

Subsequently, Satnam rushed to the Sukho’s house and asked her about the whereabouts of her granddaughter. But the accused was not able to give any satisfactory reply, following which she lodged a complaint with deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rashpal Singh. The DSP marked the enquiry to civil lines SHO Ranjit Singh and the police asked the complainant to wait for a couple of days.

Satnam alleged that after her complaint, Sukho barged into her house along with her granddaughter’s in-laws and they assaulted her mercilessly. “I was dragged out of my room and was beaten up with a stick. The accused also threatened me of dire consequences if I did not withdraw my complaint,” she added.

She approached the civil lines police again to lodge a complaint against the accused, but she was told by the SHO to get admitted to the civil hospital where the cops would record her statement.

The incident exposed the functioning of the Batala police which failed to take action on the complaint about the child marriage and the beating up of the complainant by the accused.

DSP Rashpal told HT that he had marked the case to SHO, but the latter showed ignorance about any such complaint.

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) MK Sharma was not available for comments despite repeated attempts made by HT.

BLURB Victim’s grandmother complained to the police on Wednesday, but the cops fail to take action so far