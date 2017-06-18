Bathinda lynching: ‘Drug trader’ kin block road, demand accused’s arrest

With the police failing to arrest any of the 13 people accused of lynching a 25-year-old man at Bhai Wander village, his family blocked the Talwandi Sabo-Bathinda road after his bhog ceremony on Sunday.

Vinod Kumar, alias Monu Arora, who was facing two drug cases and was out on bail, was killed on the suspicion of supplying drugs last Thursday.

Police had booked sarpanch Charanjit Kaur, her two sons and 10 aides for the murder. They are absconding.

Monu’s father, Vijay Kumar — who is also undergoing trial in a drug case and was released on bail on Saturday — said the family has blocked the road to demand justice. He said it has been more than a week, but the police have failed to arrest the accused despite assurance.

“We will attempt self-immolation on Monday if cops don’t arrest the accused,” he said.

Talwandi Sabo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Barinder Singh said the department is making efforts to arrest the accused. “We are also trying to convince the family to lift the blockade,” he said.

Police have recovered the jeep that was used to dump a seriously injured Monu in the village. He had died during treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.