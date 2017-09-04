Bathinda: Three held for abduction, murder

Police have arrested three people for allegedly abducting, murdering and then burying the body of Manpreet Singh, 22, in Gumti Kalan village. Manpreet had gone missing from his house on August 16 and his parents had lodged a complaint in this regard at Dialpura police station.

Investigating officer ASI Hoshiar Singh said the accused had called Manpreet in the fields where he abducted him, seeking a ransom, on August 16. He was murdered the same day and buried him in the fields. It was after this that the accused made phone calls to his parents demanding ransom of Rs 22 lakh.

The accused are Ranjit Singh and Kamaljot Singh, both from Gumti Kalan village, and Ravi from Bhai Rupa village.

In one such call on August 31, they asked the family to pay the ransom at a spot on the Barnala-Raikot road. The family had told the police about the ransom calls and subsequently the accused were traced.

After police interrogation, they confessed to the crime and the police dug out the body on Sunday in presence of executive magistrate.