BCCI scorer and veteran journalist Sanghi dies

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) chief scorer and veteran journalist Rakesh Sanghi, 59, breathed his last after brief illness in PGIMER on Friday. He is survived by his wife Madhu Sanghi. A veteran scorer with 350 first class, 50 Test matches and over 100 ODI’s under his belt, Sanghi was the North Zone statistician for BCCI.

A hard core cricket follower, Sanghi wrote books on statistics and was known to all the big cricketers. Sanghi started scoring at the young age of 16 years and slowly graduated to Ranji matches covering matches for Haryana. A journalist with over three decades of experience, Sanghi’s wife Madhu is also a qualified scorer. He will be cremated at Sector 25 cremation ground at 2pm on Saturday.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal and Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh also mourned the demises and expressed condolences to the family.

In his condolence message, Punjab CM described Sanghi as a “professional par excellence, who always upheld the ethics of journalism”.