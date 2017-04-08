Beant Singh assassination: Court allows BKI terrorist Jagtar Singh Tara to meet counsel in private

The local district sessions court has allowed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Jagtar Singh Tara, one of the accused in Beant Singh assassination case, to meet his counsel in private at Burail jail in Chandigarh.

Tara, who is currently facing murder charges in Rulda Singh murder case in the Patiala court, had earlier moved an application in Chandigarh court, in which he sought permission for euthanasia or mercy killing for severe back pain.

Following this, Tara’s counsel BS Sodhi filed an application in Patiala court seeking one-on-one meeting with Tara, regarding his health condition. The court has permitted Tara to meet his lawyer BS Sodhi within the site, but out of the hearing of jail police officials till April 17.

Moreover, court has directed that the conversation between Tara and his lawyer will not be videographed as it is a privileged communication. Tara, along with Hawara, Bheora, and Devi Singh (who used to cook for them in Burail jail), had escaped after digging a 109-feet tunnel in January 2004.

Arrested in a joint operation of central agencies and the Thailand police, he was deported from Bangkok and brought back to India on January 16, 2015, by a team of Punjab Police.

Advocate Sodhi said that as per Tara’s medical reports submitted by the Burail jail superintendent, a board of doctors was constituted following Tara’s application for euthanasia; and the doctors had opined for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of his spine.

“However, the jail authorities had refused to take him to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh for the MRI test, as Section 268 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed against Tara,” added Sodhi.

“Law is not above a person’s life. If the MRI facility is not available in jail, then Tara should be taken to PGI for detailed investigation. Since, I got Tara’s medical report on April 6, the application seeking permission for further treatment will be sought from the court,” he added.

SECTION 268 of CrPC

This Section empowers the state government to exclude certain persons from the operation and direct that any person or class of persons shall not be removed from the prison in which he or they may be confined or detained.