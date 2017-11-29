Behbal Kalan firing: Faridkot court directs Punjab police to file final status report

A local court on Tuesday directed police to file a final status report on January 29 in the Behbal Kalan firing incident wherein two persons were killed while protesting over a sacrilege incident two years ago.

During the hearing, judicial magistrate Shweta Dass was not satisfied with the earlier status report filed by the police in the matter. The police said the investigation is still in progress and they need some more time to file the final report. The court then adjourned the matter to January 29, asking the police to submit the report on that day.

In the last hearing on September 29, the state government had claimed that the forensic report in the case was still awaited.

Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjeet Singh were killed at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, when the police opened fire at a large number of people protesting against the SAD-BJP government over a sacrilege incident at Bargari in Faridkot district. The police party was headed by then Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Sharma.

The police had registered a case against unknown police personnel under Sections of 302 (murder), 307(attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and the Arms Act.