Below the belt: Sukhpal Khaira abuses Punjab CM, alleges Aroosa Alam a Pak spy

Aam Aadmi Party legislator and leader of Opposition, Sukhpal Khaira, launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Amarinder-led Congress government during a press conference after the winter session on Wednesday, and called the chief minister’s friend Aroosa Alam a Pakistani spy.

Training his guns on Alam, a former journalist, an emotionally charged Khaira thundered, “Aroosa Alam is a Pakistani spy. I demand a probe into this by central agencies.” Khaira is himself embroiled in a controversial drug case.

Khaira also accused the Punjab government of “framing him” in the drug case.

Proceedings on Day 3 of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha’s winter session continued to be rocky with the assembly passing a resolution urging the Punjab and Haryana high court to take suo moto notice of the audio released by Bains brothers.

Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra floated a resolution, condemning the release of an audio conversation by Bains brothers against a high court judge.

During the proceedings, Khaira, citing newspaper reports on illegal mining, had demanded action by the government. Cong MLA Raja Warring retorted that “there’s lot against Khaira in newspapers on the drugs case as well”.