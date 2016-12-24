Bhagwant Mann takes a jibe at Sukhbir, asks him to announce his seat

Taking a jibe at Punjab deputy chief minister (CM) Sukhbir Badal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and candidate from Jalalabad Bhagwant Mann said that Sukhbir must disclose soon that from where he is contesting as he has to order his posters for campaign too.

Mann, while addressing the gathering after a road show in Majitha constituency said, “I don’t know what Sukhbir Badal is thinking about. He must quickly decide on his seat. Even the guy who has to print my posters is asking me repeatedly.”

Mann, who was campaigning for AAP candidate Himmat Singh Shergill from Majitha segment also targeted revenue minister Bikram Majithia yet again on the drug issue saying that the minister was no challenge to the AAP.

Mann went door-to-door seeking votes and targeted the SAD-BJP alliance for misrule in Punjab and said that once the code of conduct is in place; the people will come out and teach the government a lesson.

The AAP’s star campaigner, while answering a query on Navjot Singh Sidhu said, “Sidhu’s entry into the Congress party will have no impact as people very well know what the SAD-BJP and Congress have done.”

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also accused the SAD-BJP government of cheating its 6.50 lakh employees and pensioners in the name of cashless health insurance scheme which was primarily meant to benefit the employees but ended up lining the pockets of owners of private hospitals.

Bhagwant Mann further said that the Badal government has miserably failed to provide medical facilities to its employees and other sections of the society. He said that the state government has discontinued its much-publicised health insurance scheme which lacked planning and commitment.