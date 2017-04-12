Bhagwant Mann, too, will skip AAP’s Baisakhi rally

After the Aam Aadmi Party’s central leadership deciding to skip the Baisakhi event at Talwandi Sabo due to municipal polls in Delhi, the party’s star campaigner and Lok Sabha member Bhagwant Mann also confirmed his unavailability on Tuesday. The party’s Thursday conference is crucial for its 20 MLAs to take on the Congress regime and establish themselves as a strong opposition.

“No, I am not attending (the Baisakhi fair),” Mann told HT, citing “important meetings” as the reason for his absence. The Sangrur MP said he had to also prepare for meetings of parliamentary standing committees of which he is a member.

Last year, in the absence of Kejriwal, and barely three months after the party’s Maghi mela mega-show, Mann was the main speaker at the AAP conference at the Baisakhi fair in Talwandi Sabo.

Leader of opposition HS Phoolka told HT over phone: “There is no need of Delhi leadership on Thursday.”

Phoolka said all 20 AAP MLAs will be on the stage from where the party’s state leadership will announce its next plan of action and analyse the work done by the month-old Congress government towards fulfilling its poll promises.