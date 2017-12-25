Bharat Darshan : Bookings open for Gangasagar Puri Yatra, train to leave from Chandigarh on Feb 18

With New Year round the corner, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has brought back Gangasagar Puri Yatra for the tricity residents. The railways has already opened bookings for the Bharat Darshan train (NZBD213) that will chug off from the Chandigarh railway station at 1pm on February 18, 2018. The 10-day tour will cost Rs 1,000 a person daily.

About the tour package Days: 10

Cost: Rs 9,450

Seats: 784

Places covered: Baidyanath, Gangasagar, Kolkata, Puri, Konark, Gaya and Varanasi

This tour will cover seven destinations and take the travellers on pilgrimage to Baidyanath temple, Kaali temple, Jagannath temple, Konark temple, Vishnupad temple, Mahabodhi temple, Kashi Vishvanath Temple and Dashashwamegh Ghat.

The fare is inclusive of facilities, including journey by 2nd sleeper class train, accommodation in non-AC dormitories, vegetarian food (breakfast, lunch and dinner), tour escort and security on train and tourist buses for sightseeing.

IRCTC zonal office spokesperson Shubham Arya said seeing demand, the train is returning after a year. Officials said they are expecting a good response from this tour package. He further added that the bookings have already been opened for the residents.

Book the tickets on IRCTC website or visit its regional office in Sector 34 (0172-4645795).