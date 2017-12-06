Bhola drug case: Ex-Akali minister Phillaur, his son denied anticipatory bail

The CBI court on Wednesday denied anticipatory bail to former Akali minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur, his son Damanvir Singh and former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) Avinash Chander in the Bhola drug racket case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court also denied bail to four others in the case, namely Sachin Sachdeva, Rashmi Sachdeva, Kailash Sardana and Sushil Kumar Sardana.

Phillaur was jail minister in the Parkash Singh Badal government, but was dropped after the enforcement directorate (ED) summoned his son for questioning. Chander was retained as CPS till the Punjab and Haryana high court ordered against the appointment of CPSes in the state.

Both Phillaur and Chander had resigned from the Shiromani Aikali Dal (SAD) ahead of the assembly elections. While Phillaur joined the Congress, Chander’s bid to do so did not come through.

The ED has attached properties of Phillaur worth Rs 14.37 lakh in connection with the case, besides those owned by his son worth Rs 4.72 crore. It has also attached Avinash Chander’s properties worth Rs 55.45 lakh.