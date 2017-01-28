Bhola drug racket: AAP candidate releases photos of Majithia with accused Satta

In yet another attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Bikram Singh Majithia on the drug issue, AAP leader and party candidate from Majitha Himmat Singh Shergill on Saturday released three photographs of Majithia with Canada-based NRI Satpreet Singh alias Satta, who was named in the Bhola drug racket case.

Addressing a press conference here, Shergill, who is AAP’s state legal cell head, termed these photographs as prime facie documentary evidence to prove Majithia’s alleged links with drug suppliers.

Shergill said another accused Maninder Singh alias Bittu Aulakh had already admitted in his confessional statement before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that Majithia introduced Satta to Jagjit Singh Chahal for supplying pseudoephedrine, a synthetic drug, and other raw material to him, but Majithia had so far been denying the charges.

“But these photographs have exposed the involvement of Majithia in drug trade,” he said. Reading out a report by the ED, Shergill claimed that Satta also acted as Majithia’s election agent in 2007 and stayed in his house.

Notably, Satta, Amninder Singh Laadi and Parminder Singh Pindi were three NRIs who appeared prominently in the statement of Jagjit Singh Chahal, the arrested pharma company owner and the alleged kingpin of the synthetic drug racket. He was wanted by the ED for investigation.

The photographs released by AAP leaders were allegedly clicked at Khalsa College, Amritsar, a few years ago. Former SAD MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria, who is Congress candidate from Amritsar South, and Aulakh are also seen in these photographs.

ASKS MINISTER TO SURRENDER PASSPORT

Asking Majithia to surrender his passport, Shergill also dared him to give up his security cover. “Majithia is scared of moving around without security as he is well aware of the public fury over his misdeeds. He has ruined the lives of several youngsters of Punjab by patronising drug trade,” he added.

Reiterating the allegations of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Shergill said the AAP has concrete evidence against Majithia and the party would put him in jail soon after forming government in Punjab.

AAP candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Upkar Singh Sandhu and party nominee from Amritsar South assembly seat Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer were also present at the press conference.

MAJITHIA’S AIDE DENIES CHARGES

Terming the accusations as a mere poll stunt, Sarchand Singh, media advisor to Bikram Singh Majithia, asserted that if AAP leaders considered these photographs as crucial evidence against Majithia, why did not they produce these in court so far.