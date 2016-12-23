Bhola drug racket case: ED puts officer’s repatriation on hold

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday put repatriation of an ED official on hold against which a lawyers body had petitioned high court.

Lawyers for Human Rights International, an NGO, has moved an application before the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking stay on a recent order of repatriation of Gurnam Singh, deputy director of enforcement directorate (ED) at Chandigarh.

The lawyers body had claimed that Gurnam Singh is part of the investigation team probing Jagdish Bhola drug racket case. However, ED on Friday morning told Punjab and Haryana high court that this official was not part of the investigation team probing Bhola drug racket case following this the high court bench of chief justice S J Vazifdar and justice AB Chaudhari adjourned hearing for January 9 further recording that matter be put before the regular bench looking in to Bhola drug racket case.

The application was filed in a petition in which high court special bench of justice Surya Kant and justice Sudip Ahluwalia is monitoring investigation by ED and the Punjab Police into various cases registered into multi-crore Jagdish Bhola drug racket case.

The NGO has stated that the investigation into multi-crore money laundering racket is at the final stage. Since Singh had been a part of the probe team since beginning, his repatriation would hamper the case investigation at this stage. Gurnam Singh joined ED at Chandigarh in 2012 and is due for retirement on November 30, 2017, the plea says.

The court was also apprised that on January 21, 2015, the HC had stayed transfer of Niranjan Singh, an assistant director with ED, Jalandhar, a key officer in the probe. He was transferred from Jalandhar to Kolkata. Another transfer into the matter stayed by high court was of Suresh Batra, ED’s prosecutor, on August 24, 2015.