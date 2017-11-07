Bhola drug racket: Plea in HC seeks report on Majithia’s ‘role’

A plea has been filed in sseeking direction to the enforcement directorate for a status report on action taken on alleged role of former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia in the infamous Jagdish Bhola drug racket case.

The application has been filed by an intervenor in the Jagdish Bhola drug racket case, submitting that businessman Jagjit Singh Chahal, an accused in racket, had said in his confessional statement that he gave Majithia Rs 35 lakh. Further, another accused, Maninder Singh Aulakh, had told him of Majithia wanting him to help other accused Satpreet Satta and Parminder Singh Pindi, application states.

The applicant has demanded that ED deputy director Niranjan Singh be asked to submit a status report as to what action ED has taken on the confessional statements of the businessman. The applicant has demanded that Niranjan be asked for a status report.

The direction was also sought to Punjab government SIT headed by HS Sidhu to consider all these statements to ascertain the role of Majithia. A high court bench took up the application and deferred hearing till the month-end, stating it will be taken up on the day when main case is taken up by the court.