Bhola drug racket: Properties of ex-Akalis Sarwan Phillaur, Avinash Chander attached

In a major crackdown on the political personalities whose name has figured in multi-crore Bhola drug racket case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached properties worth more than Rs 120 crore of present value including houses of former SAD leaders, former minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur and former Chief Parliamentary secretary Avinash Chander.

Phillaur and Chandar, who joined the Congress just before the assembly polls after SAD denied them assembly tickets, are the first politicians whose properties have been attached in the drug case.

In this case, till now, the ED has attached properties of worth more than Rs 500 crore being investigated by assistant director Niranjan Singh.

As per documents, the ED has ordered the attachment of Avinash’s house worth Rs 2.87 crore, situated in Chotti-Baradari, Jalandhar. Phillaur’s house situated in Urban Estate Jalandhar has been pegged of value Rs 2.28 crore as per evaluation done by the agency in 2016.

Three properties registered on the name of Phillaur’s son Damanvir Singh have also been attached.

As per Bhola’s disclosure to the central agency, Damanvir was “involved” in the drug trade and had introduced Delhi-based smuggler Varinder Raja to Chunni Lal Gaba, a businessman who owns a cold store in Goraya and a drug unit in Baddi (Himachal Pradesh). ED had already attached Gaba’s properties worth more than Rs 150 crore.