Bibi Jagir Kaur demands action against Punjab opposition leader Sukhpal Khaira in drug case

Amid growing voices demanding the resignation of opposition leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira owing to the drug smuggling case, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur demanded strict action by the Congress government.

She asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal to clear his stand in the matter, here on Sunday. She lashed out at the opposition leader for carrying out drug trade in the state. “Khaira has always demanded resignation of other leaders on moral grounds. It’s time for him to do the same,” she said.

“While the state is fighting against drug abuse, the opposition leader is himself a drug kingpin,” she added. Kaur criticized the Congress government for shielding their ‘former friend’ Khaira, who was earlier a Congress leader.

“Though the Congress’ election campaign was based on the promise of eradicating drug trade in Punjab, it is yet to take any action against Khaira,’ she said.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira was recently summoned by a local court in Fazilka in a heroin smuggling case under Section 319 (power to proceed against other persons appearing to be guilty of offence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), following an application from the prosecution. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday stayed the non-bailable warrant issued against Punjab’s leader of opposition Sukhpal Khaira in a drug case.