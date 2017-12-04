Bikaner Express engine derails after hitting truck in Haryana

The engine of the Rajasthan-bound Bikaner Express derailed after hitting a truck at a level crossing near Nanwan station in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district at 3am on Monday.

Sources said the truck, which was overloaded with household goods, was crossing the trucks when it got stuck. On seeing the train, the truck driver jumped out and fled.

The truck caught fire after the train hit it. The engine also caught fire and derailed but residents of a nearby village doused the flames.

No casualty was reported though a woman was injured while getting down from the train after it stopped.

The train, which plies between Sarai Rohilla in Delhi and Bikaner, left for its onward journey after another engine was arranged.

Traffic on the section was affected due to the accident and is expected to be normal by Monday evening.