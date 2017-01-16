 Biker bleeds to death as banned kite string slits his throat on highway | punjab$top | Hindustan Times
Biker bleeds to death as banned kite string slits his throat on highway

punjab Updated: Jan 16, 2017 19:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Batala
The victim, Harvinder Kumar, was identified as a resident of Jammu from the identity cards in his wallet.

 

A 52-year-old man riding a motorcycle died on the spot after a stray kite string — the banned, made-in-China variety — slit his throat, leading to excessive bleeding, on the Batal-Amritsar highway on Sunday evening. The string is banned by the district administration but it continues to be sold. 

The victim, Harvinder Kumar, was identified as a resident of Jammu from the identity cards in his wallet, but more details were awaited as his family was still to reach Batala, police said. 

On Friday evening, too, a 16-year-old boy dead had died due to  electric shock when the kite string that he was holding came in  contact with high-voltage wires, at Qadian. 

The Chinese string is made of plastic material, which makes it more flexible and lethal in kite-fights, and it is also coated with chemicals to make it sharper. Worse, colours used in the string make it nearly invisible.

