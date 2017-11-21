Bikram Singh Majithia accuses police of shielding criminals

Former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday accused the police of inaction and sheltering Congress leaders involved in criminal cases. Addressing a press conference, Majithia said despite evidences against Congress workers, police are not arresting them.

“Police are falsely implicating innocent people and shielding criminals. Jasmeet Singh Randhawa, political secretary to Congress leader Sukhjinder Raj Singh ‘Lalli’ Majithia, despite being booked for attempt to murder at the Fatehgarh Churian police station is roaming around fearlessly. Police are not arresting him due to his proximity with Lalli,” said Majithia

Citing another case of Kathu Nangal, the former Akali leader said despite registration of cases against Congress workers Jagroop Singh and Daler Singh for allegedly firing at a father-son duo on November 15, police are not arresting them.

He also accused local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu of backing Lalli Majithia and his aides. “There is a possibility that police are not arresting the accused on Sidhu’s directions,” alleged Majithia.