Bizman’s driver shot at, robbed of SUV in Ludhiana

Two car-borne persons shot at a businessman’s driver and snatched his Toyota Fortuner SUV at the Rajguru Nagar market on Tuesday evening.

The driver, Pawan Kumar, suffered injuries in his leg and was rushed to a private hospital. Pawan had come to pick his employer’s son from coaching classes.

Commissioner of police RN Dhoke, assistant commissioner of police (west) Gurpreet Singh and cops from Sarabha Nagar police station reached the spot and initiated investigations. The police of neighbouring districts have been also alerted.

Pawan told the police that he used to pick and drop Madhav Garg, son of his employer Sanjay Garg, for his tuition classes at Rajguru Nagar. “Around 6.30am, when I was waiting for Madhav outside his coaching centre after locking the SUV, two persons came in a Swift Dzire car. While one of them remained in the car, his accomplice asked me to hand over the SUV keys,” he told the police.

“When I refused and resisted his move to snatch keys, he took out a gun and opened fire at me. I fell on the road and the assailant drove away the SUV. Despite being a happening place, nobody came to my rescue,” Pawan said. The ACP said the miscreants fled towards the Ferozepur road. The police are scanning the CCTV footages to trace the accused.

A case under Sections 382 of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.