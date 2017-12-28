Bizman’s family leaves country as police fail to arrest his murderers

Five months after police failed to arrest the two gangsters who allegedly murdered a businessman in Jaitu town of Faridkot district, the victim’s family members have reportedly sold their property and shifted abroad.

Ravinder alias Pappu Kochhar, 58, a rice mill owner, was gunned down by gangster Harsimrandeep Singh alias Simma Sekhon and his aide, Sukhpreet Singh alias Buddha Khosa, on July 29, 2017. Ravinder was reportedly murdered after he refused to pay extortion money.

Following Ravinder’s murder, his family had shifted out from Jaitu town. Sources close to the family said that owing to the inability of the police to arrest the two gangsters, the family was fearful that they may be harmed by them. Sources added that the family sold the rice mill in November.

Last week, the Patiala police had arrested Gaurav Kumar Miglani, a close aide of the two gangsters, for providing them shelter in Haryana.

After the murder, Simma Sekhon claimed on Facebook that Ravinder Kochhar was killed because he was a police informer and had shared information about the activities of his gang with the cops.

Meanwhile, deputy superintendent of police, Jaitu, Baljinder Singh, said, “We have started the procedure to declare the accused as proclaim offenders.”

Station house officer, Bhupinder Singh, added that police have been regularly conducting raids to nab the accused.

Failure in robbery case

Meanwhile, the police have also failed to make any headway in the robbery that took place at the house of a relative of a DIG-level officer in Jaitu on December 23. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

Five armed robbers reportedly looted a car from the house of Ratan Bhusan, a resident of Rani Wali Colony in Jaitu, after locking up the family members in a room.

Speaking about the case, the DSP said the car has been found in Kotkapura on Tuesday.