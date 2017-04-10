BJP assessing reasons for loss in Punjab polls: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) losing the Amritsar Lok Sabha bypoll by over two lakh votes and also suffering a crushing defeat in the Punjab assembly polls, Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said the party was assessing the reasons behind its dismal show and a report would be sent to the BJP chief Amit Shah soon.

Meghwal, who was in Amritsar on Sunday, said party leaders are going to all parliamentary segments which are not represented by the BJP to set the tone for 2019 polls. Since Amritsar is also one such segment, an assessment is being carried out here, he added.

However when asked that many of the BJP leaders in Punjab wanted the party to break alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Union minister said: “We are not doing assessment for alliance, but for the loss.”