BJP, Congress candidates file nomination for Chandigarh mayoral polls

Even as the mayoral candidates of both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress filed their nominations for the polls slated to be held on January 12, expect a cake walk for BJP as it won a sweeping mandate in municpal corporation elections held in December.

The nominations, however, on Saturday was different from the past as both BJP and Congress filed their nominations without any pomp and show. There were no dhols, garlands or sweet boxes, and even the party supporters had not gathered in huge numbers.

Congress candidate Gurbax Rawat presenting her nomination paper to joint commissioner Manoj Khatri for mayor’s seat at the municipal corporation office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Karun Sharma/HT photo)

BJP candidates went to file the nominations at MC office in Sector 17 around noon. The candidate for mayor’s post, Asha Jaswal (62), senior deputy mayor candidate, Rajesh Gupta, and deputy mayor candidate, Anil Dubey, were accompanied by mayor Arund Sood. However, BJP local chief Sanjay Tandon, MP Kirron Kher, veteran leaders Satya Pal Jain and Harmohan Dhawan were not present during the filling of nominations as they were in Delhi for the party’s National Executive Meet.

Congress candidate Gurbax Rawat also filled her nomination for the post of mayor around 2pm. Sheela Phool Singh also filed the papers for senior deputy mayor and Ravinder Kaur for deputy mayor. They were accompanied by Congress local unit president Pardeep Chhabra and former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.

With the number game on their side BJP is all set to catapult their candidates to the seat of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor. Asha Jaswal and Rajesh Gupta are from Chandigarh BJP chief Sanjay Tandon’s camp, while Dubey is close to former MP Harmohan Dhawan.

BJP had won 21 seats and Congress won just four seats int he 26 seat House. Besides, 21 elected party councillors, the BJP is expected to get the support of nine nominated councillors, who were selected by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore and the vote of MP Kirron Kher in the 36-member House.

The first year of mayor in the five-year House’s term is reserved for a woman candidate from the general category. The next year is for a candidate from the general category, the third is reserved for a candidate from the SC category, the fourth for a woman from the general category and fifth for the general category.