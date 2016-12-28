BJP for cashless political donations: Shahnawaz Hussain

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said the party will push for cashless political donations.

The BJP MP, who addressed the media in Jalandhar before moving to Mukerian for a party rally, said, “Our party is ready to opt for this and expect other parties to follow suit. We are also for disclosing the names of donors. Our party is already discussing electoral reforms, including conducting elections in one go to curb expenditure.”

He lashed out at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati over the discovery that Rs 104 crore was deposited in her party’s account post-demonetisation. “The BSP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) opposed the move the most. Soon, we may also know what pained the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.”

He said BJP victory in Chandigarh MC polls and bypolls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan showed that the masses were not against the demonetisation. Asked if the results of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh polls will be a referendum on the note ban, he said, “There are so many other factors involved in state polls.”

‘BADALS WEALTH IS HARD-EARNED’

Shahnawaz was caught in a tricky situation when he said that the BJP was fighting UP polls against ‘pariwarvad’ of the Samajwadi Party, forgetting that a similar situation persisted in the Akali Dal, its alliance partner in Punjab. “No, it’s not as widespread as is in UP,” he contested. “In UP, the ruling family has made so much money by looting the masses but the Badals have created wealth through hard work.” At this, everyone, including BJP leaders, had a hearty laugh.