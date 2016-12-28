BJP gets hi-tech bus for poll campaign in Punjab

The Punjab BJP has procured a customised hi-tech bus for the poll campaign, starting with its Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra from Hussainiwala on Thursday.

The eight-day campaign will cover 23 constituencies from where the party is contesting and conclude in Amritsar on January 8 with a rally, which Union finance minister Arun Jaitley will address.

BJP state secretary Vineet Joshi said the bus has a hydraulic ladder and a platform on the rooftop for the party leaders to address public.

The vehicle is fitted with a LED screen, laptops and printers. The bus has space for holding meeting, taking rest with an attached toilet.

Other than Jaitley who have confirmed to address a rally on January 8 in Amritsar, state BJP chief Vijay Sampla is also trying to rope in other central leaders, including home minister Rajnath Singh, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, minister for urban development and housing Venkaiah Naidu. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari is also expected to address a rally in Ludhiana. “Air connectivity is a big issue these days, due to which confirmation of most of leaders is pending, but we want all of them around,” said BJP state secretary Vineet Joshi.