BJP leader booked by Ludhiana police for opening fire at marriage party

Ludhiana police on Friday finally booked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) local leader Rajesh Kumar Sharma alias Mintoo, after over a month, for opening fire at a marriage party. Sharma’s wife is a BJP councillor from ward number 29.

Sadar police have registered a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sharma.

The case has been registered following the statement of Chirag Thapar, vice-president of district Congress committee and a restaurant owner. Thapar said he along with his friend Vikas Goyal, went to attend the marriage function of Nishant Nagar at Sidhartha Resort, Pakhowal Road, on November 25. Rajesh Sharma alias Mintoo was also invited to the function.

“We were enjoying the marriage party when Sharma struck there. He started threatening me to withdraw the case that my mother has filed against him in the Punjab and Haryana high court. Avoiding any clash, I preferred to leave,” said Thapar.

“The accused chased me to the dance floor and opened fire in the air, standing in front of me with an intention to threaten. Security staff at the marriage palace intervened and deterred him from firing, but the accused threatened them too. I left the place immediately, but the accused chased me with a revolver in his hand. He also tried to restrain me, but I escaped,” he added.

Thapar alleged that Mintoo had opened fired in the air to threaten him. Later, the accused along with his accomplice chased him with the intention to kill. Thapar also alleged that favouring the accused, the police did not add attempt to murder sections.

Thapar added that he had procured a video recording of the accused opening fire and chasing him with the revolver in his hand. He had handed over the same along with a written complaint to the police, but the police delayed registering the FIR for over a month to benefit the accused.

Raju Thapar, secretary, Punjab Pradesh Congress party, who is father of the victim, said the Congress leader will meet the commissioner of police Jatinder Singh Aulakh on Monday, asking that the accused should be booked for attempt to murder.