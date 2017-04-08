BJP leader’s son among 3 drug peddlers arrested in Batala

In their drive against anti-social elements, the Batala police claimed to have busted a gang of drug peddlers and arrested three of its members. The police recovered a pistol, a double barrel gun, 15 live cartridges and 86 grams of heroin from their possession.

The accused were identified as Hussandeep Singh, a resident of Shahbad, Gurcharan Singh, a resident of Dogar and Harmanpreet, a resident of Majitha.

Interestingly, the alleged kingpin of the gang, Hussandeep Singh, is the son of Shri Hargobindpur Mandal BJP president and was wanted by the police in an attempt to murder case against him at the civil lines police station.

In a press conference, superintendent of police (SP) (investigation), Gursewak Singh said that after getting a tip-off, a police team led by assistant superintendent of police (ASI), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff Malkait Singh raided Shahbad village and arrested the three accused and made the recoveries.

“We are investigating the case to find out the source from where they procured the heroine and weapons,” he said.

The SP added that Hussandeep and Gurcharan Singh were wanted by the police in criminal cases against them at various police stations while the third accused Harmanpreet Singh was out on bail in a murder case.

The police have registered a case under Section 25/54/59 of the Arms Act and 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act against them.