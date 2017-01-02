BJP respects Dalits, others do politics: Vijay Sampla

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party chief Vijay Sampla on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming the app launched on Friday for making cashless payments after Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) was rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, in an initiative to enable fast, secure and reliable cashless payments through mobile phones.

Sampla said that all other parties indulged in politics and only the BJP respected the Dalits. Coming down heavily on Bhaujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati, Sampla said, “Money is the only God Mayawati believes in and she only knows how to sell Dalits’ interests to come to power.” He said Mayawati was the biggest enemy of Dalits.

He said, “By launching the National SC/ST Hub, Zero Defect Zero Effect and Venture Captial Fund schemes, PM Modi has provided support to entrepreneurs form the Dalit community. Free gas connections are being given to poor and needy women under the Ujjwala scheme.”

Sampla also lauded the Akali-BJP government for renovating Valmiki temple at Ramtirath, Amritsar, and Guru Ravidass temple in Khuralgarh .