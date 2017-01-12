BJP’s Asha Jaswal is new mayor of Chandigarh

BJP’s Chandigarh mayoral candidate Asha Jaswal on Thursday was elected as the new mayor of the city. Backed by RSS and a close confidant of Sanjay Tandon, Chandigarh BJP chief Asha Jaswal, received 31 votes out of total 35 votes, while Congress candidate Gurbax Rawat got four votes.

Municipal Corporation elections were held on December 18 and results were declared on December 20, where BJP won 21 seats out of 26 seats and four seats went to congress.

The first term of the five-year House is reserved for a woman candidate from the general category, the next term is for a candidate from the general category, the third is reserved for a candidate from the Schedule Caste category, the fourth term of Mayor is for a woman candidate from the general category, while the fifth is for a candidate from the general category.