BJP’s Davesh Moudgil is new Chandigarh mayor

Davesh Moudgil , Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from ward 22, was elected Chandigarh’s 22nd mayor on Tuesday.

In the mayoral polls, 40-year-old Moudgil got 22 out of total 27 votes and has been elected for a one year-term. Moudgil replaces Asha Kumari Jaswal, who was elected mayor in 2017. This year, Jaswal had filed her nomination as an independent candidate but she later withdrew her candidature.

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher, who is ex-officio member of MC, also voted in elections.

The Congress, which has just four elected councillors compared to the saffron party’s 20, fielded Davinder Singh Babla for mayor, Sheela Phool Singh for senior deputy mayor and Ravinder Kaur Gujral for deputy mayor, but all of them just got 5 votes.

One BJP councillor voted in favour of Babla. The nine nominated councillors, who have earlier played a decisive role on many occasions, did not vote this year as their right was struck down by the Punjab and Haryana high court in August 2017.

On Monday, all BJP councillors had met at the party office in Sector 33, which was attended by Kirron Kher too. She made all of them pledge support to Moudgil.