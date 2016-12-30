BJP’s ‘Vijay sankalp rath yatra’ Vijay Sampla plays DeMo card to woo voters

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Union minister Vijay Sampla played the demonetisation card to woo voters at the launch of the ‘Vijay sankalp rath yatra’ of the party from the Hussainiwala memorial here on Thursday.

Encouraged by the recent victory of the party in the Chandigarh civic body polls after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s note ban decision, Sampla and former state BJP chief and poll manifesto committee chairman Kamal Sharma kickstarted the party’s election campaign after paying tributes to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at the national memorial at Hussainiwala, 11km from Ferozepur.

TARGETS CONG AS MAIN RIVAL

“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the country is fighting the battle of economic freedom. Meanwhile, the bugle for Punjab polls has been sounded and two main parties, the Congress and the BJP, are vying with each other to come to power in the state. The Congress is a party which nurtured the British culture in the country. While the BJP is working towards transforming the nation into a ‘Sonay ki Chidia’ (golden goose), the Congress is trying hard to convert it into ‘Sonia ki Chidia’,” Sampla said while addressing the gathering.

He said, “The bane of corruption, unemployment, poverty and black money has been bestowed upon the nation by the Congress.”

Alleging that Punjab has always been given step-motherly treatment by the Congress, he said the party had pushed the state into the black days of terrorism and subjected its water assets and farmers to loot.

Taking a dig at Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, Sampla said, “He has no time to meet the people of the state, but he does have ample time to meet his friends across the border.”

‘PUNJABIs WON’T FALL INTO KEJRI’s TRAP’

Sampla said AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal betrayed the people of Delhi and now, voters of Punjab won’t fall into his trap.

The Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra proceeded from the Hussainiwala memorial towards Ferozepur and was welcomed by former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) Sukhpal Singh Nannu and national vice-president of Bhartiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha at different points in Ferozepur town.

Later, the yatra moved to Fazilka in a cavalcade of cars and motorcycles escorted by cabinet minister Surjeet Kumar Jiyani, state party organisational general secretary Dinesh Kumar and state general secretary Manjit Singh Rai.