Black Day vs Anti-Black Money Day: ‘Ego of PM Modi cannot be larger than interest of nation’

The Congress party held a candle march in Phase 8 Dussehra ground here on Wednesday where Punjab Pradesh Congress president Sunil Jakhar lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “The ego of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be larger than the interest of the nation.”

Jakhar said the “wrong policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have manifested in demonetisation. This has not only affected the economy of the nation but also the parliamentary form of government.”

“Before implementing demonetisation neither the finance minister Arun Jaitley nor the former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan were taken into confidence. The prime minister is behaving in a dictatorial manner. Demonetisation has resulted in unemployment and lack of jobs.”

‘Will win HP, Gujarat polls’

He said the Congress victory in Gurdaspur by-election was the flame and torch will be seen in Himachal Pradesh elections, while the heat will be felt in Gujarat elections. The government still has one and a half year left with them and they need to acknowledge their mistake. The government should come out and apologise for the deaths of 150 people who had died while standing in the queues.

‘Manmohan Singh a nice soul, but Cong forcing him to oppose note ban’

The union minister of minority affairs said the former Prime Minster Manmohan Singh believes that demonetisation was a good step, but the Congress party is forcing him to speak against it. The members of local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday celebrated the first anniversary of demonetisation as anti-black money day.

Addressing the media on the first anniversary of demonetisation at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s office here in Sector 33, Naqvi said, “Singh is a nice person and a mature politician and he is happy with the decision of note ban, but the Congress for their own vested interest is dictating him to oppose it.”

“The BJP-led government has brought development in the past three years. It has brought reform, performed and transformed and despite that Congress is opposing it,” he said.

The minister said due to the demonetisation digital payments have increased in the entire country. Today, even the small villages, one can make transactions through ATMs and even across the world, investors have shown interest in India. Also, due to demonetisation we have increased the income tax net to 57 lakh people and terror activities have reduced in the valley, he said.

He added, “The people of the country have accepted the note ban, but only few corrupt people and Congress are opposing it and in reality people are not against it. Even soon after the demonetisation, BJP won the MC elections last year and later in Uttar Pradesh.”

Later in the evening, the members of Bharitya Janta Yuva Morcha carried out a signature campaign for anti-black day celebrations at the Sukhna Lake.