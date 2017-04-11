Body in suitcase | Feel like escaping from jail to see my kids: Seerat

Brought to the SAS Nagar district courts for a hearing in the Ekam murder case, the victim’s wife and prime accused Seerat Kaur Dhillon on Monday said her evenings are depressing and she often feels like escaping from the jail to meet her two children.

Lodged in the high-security Nabha prison, Seerat said she shares a cell with 10 women, including an 80-year-old woman. She said this while speaking to mediapersons in the court complex.

“My children are with my in-laws who were not even present when they were born. Do you think they will feel comfortable in the company of people whom they have hardly seen?”

She again objected to her children’s custody being given to her in-laws. The body of her husband Ekam Singh Dhillon (40) was found in a suitcase in the city’s 3B1 locality on March 19.

Waiting for her case to come up for hearing, she said,” I have requested the police several times that the custody of my 10-year-old son and five-year-old daughter not be given to my in-laws but to someone who can bring them up in a proper manner.”

“They are currently with my father in-law’s house where there is no woman to take care of the kids. My brother-in-law is divorced the great grandmother is over 90-year-old.”

Once used to high-life, Seerat starts her day in the jail at 7am and spends most of her time offering prayers or narrating her story to the fellow inmates.

She is sent to the barrack along with other inmates at around 7.30 pm. “ While listening to stories of other inmates, we go to sleep and again get up to follow the same routine.”