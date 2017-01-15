Brace for more chill in Chandigarh as rain likely in next 2 days

The city is likely to receive rain for two consecutive days starting Sunday which will lead to dip in mercury by three four notches, the meteorological department has predicted.

The city received 77.2 mm rain — 79.2 mm towards the airport side — on January 6 and 7.

“Chandigarh is likely to receive light to moderate rain in the next two days. There is a possibility of snowfall in the hills also,” said a meteorological department official.

The cold will increase during the day, as western disturbances are expected to bring down the temperature. The mercury will continue to dip till January 19-20 and it will stabilise thereafter.

“The day temperature will dip by 4-5 degree Celsius and the night temperature will increase by 3-4 degrees. The night temperature will also start falling after Monday night,” said Surender Paul, director, India meteorological department, Chandigarh.

The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 18.5 degree Celsius, which was 3 notches below normal.

Going by the prediction, the maximum temperature will drop to 13-14 degree Celsius in the next couple of days.

4.4 degree Celsius temperature was recorded on Friday night, one notch below normal. There has been a slight increase in the night temperature, as it was .9 degree more than the previous night.

The night temperature is set to rise by 3-4 degree Celsius in the coming 2 days, which means the nights will be warmer at 8-9 degree Celsius.

The humidity level will oscillate between 42% and 90%.

In the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, the weather department has predicted light rain or thundershowers in the next two to three days. Cold wave conditions are also likely in some parts in Haryana, the department said.