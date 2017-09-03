Bride refuses to marry ‘shivering’ groom in Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed when a bride refused to marry her groom who was allegedly shivering during their wedding ceremony at Mand Jodhwal village of Machhiwara subdivision in the district on Sunday.

The bride, Harjit Kaur, alleged that groom Ranjit Singh was shivering when he arrived with the ‘baraat’. She suspected that he was trying to hide some prolonged ailment or disability.

Ranjit, a resident of Beejo village of Hoshiarpur had come along with 50 ‘baraatis’ to tie the nuptial knot with Harjit to whom he was engaged in June.

Clad in a red wedding dress, the bride was waiting for her groom. But as Ranjit arrived at the gate of the wedding venue, she allegedly found him staggering and shivering. He was even struggling to stand upright.

Alleging that he was hiding some physical disability, Harjit refused to marry him.

On his part, Ranjit maintained that he had been suffering from fever for the past few days and that was the reason behind his shivering.

However, the bride did not budge from her stand not to marry such a feeble man.

Members and relatives of both the families indulged in a verbal spat.

Ranjit’s relatives later admitted that he suffers from some disability, but claimed that they have already apprised the girl and her family about it before their engagement.

Tension prevailed as the relatives of groom got agitated over the girl’s objection and they too levelled allegations against the bride.

They alleged that there must be some other reason behind the girl’s insistence on not marrying him. They refused to go back without the bride.

Meanwhile, the police also reached the spot and intervened in the matter. Later, the two families reached a compromise and decided to abandon the matrimonial alliance. They returned gifts and gold rings which the couple had exchanged at the time of their engagement.

The groom and the ‘baraat’ returned empty-handed and the bride’s family did not even offer them food.