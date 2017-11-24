British High Commission team meets Jagtar Singh Johal

A three-member team from the British High Commission today met UK national Jagtar Singh Johal, arrested in connection with targeted killings in Punjab, to ascertain whether he was subjected to any human rights violation.

The team from Delhi remained with Johal for about an hour, said DCP Dhruman Nimble.

The commission officials asked the accused whether he was being given facilities available to all prisoners. He was also whether he was being tortured.

Johal alias Jaggi is among five persons arrested in connection with the killing of RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja.

Johal, who got married last month, was apprehended from Jalandhar.

Five incidents of targeted killings had taken place in the state between April 2016 and February 2017.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had rejected the allegations of ‘torture’ of the British citizen, a day after the UK government said it would take ‘extreme action’ if any British citizen was being ‘tortured’.

The chief minister had maintained that such allegations of torture were “baseless”, adding that every due legal process was followed in the case.

The Punjab Police had earlier claimed that it had ‘sufficient’ evidence to prove Jaggi’s complicity in the case.

The state police force has accused the British national of conspiracy, coordination, funding and arranging of weapons for members of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) module busted in connection with the targeted killings.