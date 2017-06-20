Brothers get abusive father killed in Punjab to save mother but she ends up in jail

Two sons working as labourers in Kuwait plotted and executed the murder of their abusive father to save their mother from being beaten up only to end up bringing more trouble for the family. Two days after the crime, police not only arrested one of them but also put their mother behind bars for conspiracy.

Deepak Kumar and Princepreet Singh, both aged between 25 and 28, were miffed with their father Madan Lal, 60, who retired as an assistant sub inspector (ASI) from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), for harassing their mother and younger sister, a student of BA second year, and often throwing them out of the house at Kaane village of Hoshiarpur district.

Their mother, Nirmal Kaur, 55, would call them up in Kuwait every now and then to narrate her sorry state. The brothers decided to end the matter once and for all by getting their father eliminated through contract killers.

Police sources said Lal was on anti-depressants. Nirmal Kaur said he had been ill-treating her ever since they were married but his behaviour worsened since his retirement four years ago.

On June 9, one of them, Deepak returned from the Gulf and hired two youth, Sukhdeep Singh and Rachhpal Singh of Ahrana village, to kill his father. His brother, Princepreet, sent Rs 1.5 lakh to be paid as ‘supari (contract money)’ to the prospective killers.

To help the contract killers execute their plan on June 15, Deepak called his father to a secluded place near Sham Churasi in the night, saying that his vehicle had developed a snag. When the ASI reached the place, Deepak and the other two accused stabbed him to death.

Madan Lal’s wife was part of the plan yet she pretended remorse at the murder of her husband and told the police that her husband often went out on his motorcycle after dinner.

She has been charged with murder conspiracy.

Nirmal Kaur, Deepak Kumar and Sukhdeep Singh were arrested, while Rachhpal Singh and Princepreet Singh are absconding.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harcharan Singh Bhullar said the process for Princepreet’s extradition has been started.

The police cracked the case by tracking phone call details of the accused. They bought a kirpan (a sword or knife carried by Sikhs) from a shop in Hoshiarpur a day before executing the murder.

The police are verifying how the contract money was channeled.

The accused are in police remand till June 22.