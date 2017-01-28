 BSF recovers 4 pistols, cartridges in Amritsar | punjab$amritsar | Hindustan Times
BSF recovers 4 pistols, cartridges in Amritsar

punjab Updated: Jan 28, 2017 21:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
DIG BSF JS Oberoi with other senior officials in Amritsar on Saturday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) have recovered weapons and ammunition from an area falling under the Daoke Border Outpost on the Indo-Pak border. 

The seizure included four pistols and around 30 cartridges. Three pistols were Chinese (7.63mm) and one was (12mm) country made pistol. Along with the pistols, 28 cartridges of 7.63mm and two of 12 mm were also recovered. 

The BSF said they had the input that smugglers were trying to push in these weapons into the Indian territory. A search was launched , leading to the recovery.

