BSF recovers 500-gram heroin after tip-off

The Border Security Force (BSF) claimed to have recovered 500 grams of heroin from the area of border out post Daoke in Amritsar sector of the Indo-Pak border on Sunday.

BSF spokesperson said that at around 9.45am, a special search operation was launched in the area of Daoke after a tip off. During the search, two packets of heroin, around 250 grams each, were recovered from fields ahead of border security fence.

The BSF official claimed that keeping in view the vulnerability of border, Mukul Goel, inspector-general (IG), BSF Punjab Frontier had issued operational guidelines to further strengthen the border domination so as to effectively check the activities of anti-national elements.

Accordingly, DIG sector BSF Amritsar had directed the field commanders to keep extra vigil on border to thwart any such attempts which led to this seizure.

BSF in Amritsar sector had also recovered 5kg heroin few days ago. The consignment was packed in soft drink bottles that was smuggled into India through the water pipes.