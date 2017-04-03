BSF recovers 5kg heroin being smuggled through water pipe in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 5kg heroin being smuggled into India through a water pipe intersecting the fence in the Daoke area along the Indo-Pak border.

BSF deputy inspector general (DIG), Amritsar sector, JS Oberoi said: “We had heightened surveillance along the border which led to seizure of the contraband.”

Claiming that smugglers used innovative way to push drugs into the Indian territory, Oberoi said: “Smugglers used an underground water pipe, laid to water fields across the fence (border farmers also have land across the fence), to send the consignment to this side of the fence.”

Pakistan smugglers had made a customised bag containing four bottles. Granules of heroin were put in these bottles and the consignment was pushed to this side through underground water pipe, he said.

The bag was pulled out by BSF troops after they spotted something unusual hanging out of the pipe.