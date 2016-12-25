BSF recovers 7 kg heroin along India-Pakistan border in Amritsar

In a breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 7 kg heroin from the area of Border Out Post (BOP) Bharopal in the Amritsar sector of the Indo-Pak border.

Detailing about the seizure, DIG spokesperson said that the troops deployed along the border spotted some suspicious movement of Pakistani smugglers around 10.50 am on Saturday.

As the BSF jawans challenged the Pakistani smugglers, they did not stop and kept advancing towards the Indian fence with aggressive postures.

To foil the misadventure of the smugglers, the BSF troops opened fire but the Pak smugglers managed to escape taking cover of dense fog. A special search operation was launched by the BSF in the area during which, 7 packets (7 kgs) of contraband was recovered.

The BSF spokesperson said that keeping in view the vulnerability of the border due to the ongoing foggy weather, activities of smugglers/anti-national elements on border, Sanjeev Bhanot, inspector general BSF Punjab Frontier has issued operational guidelines to all the sectors and battalions under Punjab Frontier for strengthening the border domination and to remain extra alert so as to effectively check activities of anti-national elements on Punjab border with Pakistan.

Accordingly, DIG sector BSF Amritsar directed field commanders to maintain extra vigil on border to thwart the attempts of anti-national elements. Tactical operations are being mounted to foil the attempts of the smugglers/anti-national elements, claimed the BSF official.