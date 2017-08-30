BSF seizes 10-kg heroin in Abohar

The BSF on Wednesday seized 10kg heroin worth Rs 53.70 crore in the international market near the Shamaske border outpost in Abohar sector.

“BSF troops on duty near the International Border heard suspicious sounds around 4 am but could see nothing due to bad weather. The troops alerted sentries posted nearby but the suspects ran away by taking advantage of the bad weather,” BSF deputy inspector general RS Kataria.

During a search at dawn, the troops found 10 packets of the contraband.